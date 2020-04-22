5 recent hospital, health system CEO moves

Becker's Hospital Review reported the following hospital and health system CEO moves in the last week.

The executives are listed below, alphabetically.

1. Sandy Badinger was named CEO of Slidell (La.) Memorial Hospital.

2. Thayer County Health Services in Hebron, Neb., named Scott Cook interim president and CEO.

3. Southeastern Ohio Regional Medical Center in Cambridge named Wendy Elliott president and CEO.

4. Cheverly-based University of Maryland Capital Region Health named Nathaniel "Nat" Richardson Jr. president and CEO.

5. Ryan Tobin was tapped as the new president and CEO of Englewood, Colo.-based Swedish Medical Center.

