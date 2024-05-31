5 CFO moves in 2 days

Hospital and health system CFOs have seen a lot of shuffling over the last few days.

Here are five hospital and health system CFO moves that Becker's has reported on since May 29:

1. Nikki Hutchinson was named CFO of Cincinnati-based Mercy Health's Lima (Ohio) market May 20. Ms. Hutchinson succeeded Tim Rieger, who will retire July 12.

2. Greg McCulloch was promoted to president of Adventist Health Sonora (Calif.) after having served as the hospital's CFO since 2014.

3. New York City-based Montefiore Health System executive vice president and CFO Colleen Blye added chief business officer to her title.

4. Albert Swallow III shared plans to retire as CFO of Portland-based MaineHealth in early 2025.

5. Minneapolis-based Allina Health tapped Doug Watson as CFO. Mr. Watson had served as the system's interim finance executive since January.