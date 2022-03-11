4 recent hospital, health system COO moves

Four hospital and health system COO moves have been reported on by Becker's since March 3.

1. Megan Cool Amalakuhan was named COO of Methodist Hospital Metropolitan in San Antonio.

2. Michael Keleman was named COO of Tenet Healthcare's Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center in San Luis Obispo, Calif.

3. Dave Hyatt was named COO of Noblesville, Ind.-based Riverview Health.

4. Sylvia Radziszewski was chosen as the new COO of University Hospitals Samaritan Medical Center in Ashland, Ohio.