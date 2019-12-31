4 recent hospital, health system CEO moves

Becker's Hospital Review reported the following hospital and health system CEO moves in the last week.

The executives are listed below, alphabetically.

1. Granby, Colo.-based Middle Park Health named Jason Cleckler, RN, CEO, effective Jan. 13.



2. NYC Health + Hospitals/Coney Island in New York City has tapped Svetlana Lipyanskaya to serve as CEO, effective Jan. 2.



3. Anderson, S.C.-based AnMed Health CEO Bill Manson will retire in July 2020.



4. George Tsunis, interim president and CEO of East Meadow, N.Y.-based Nassau University Medical Center, is resigning Jan. 17.

