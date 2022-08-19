4 recent chief medical, nursing officer moves

Four recent chief medical and nursing officer moves at hospitals and health systems Becker's has covered since Aug. 12:

Holly Weber-Johnson, MSN, was named chief nursing officer at HCA Florida Citrus Hospital in Inverness, the hospital said Aug. 17.

Ashland, Ky.-based King's Daughters Medical Center named Jaymie Heard, DNP, RN, its new chief nursing officer, The Daily Leader reported Aug. 17. He stepped into the role Aug. 14.

St. Louis-based BJC Healthcare named Tommye Austin, PhD, RN, senior vice president of patient care systems and chief nursing executive, effective Oct. 3.

Philadelphia-based Temple Health selected Nina O'Connor, MD, to serve as chief medical officer of its center for population health.