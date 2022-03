Three hospital and health system COO moves have been reported on by Becker's since March 18.

1. Willie Payton Jr. was named COO of LewisGale Medical Center in Salem, Va.

2. Brent Hubbard, president and COO of Mercy Hospitals Springfield (Mo.) Communities, accepted a leadership position with a health system in Oklahoma City.

3. Caroline Burris was named COO of HCA Florida Fort Walton-Destin Hospital in Fort Walton Beach.