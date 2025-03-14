3 health systems naming chief revenue officers

Becker's has reported on three health systems that have named new chief revenue officers in 2025:

1. Lexington, Ky.-based UK HealthCare named Emily Goertz associate vice president and chief revenue officer. She assumed the role on March 10. She joined the system, from the University of Texas (Galveston) Medical Branch, where she served as vice president of revenue cycle.

2. Houston-based Memorial Hermann Health System named Robert Mattix senior vice president and chief revenue officer on March 3. He most recently served as a transformation advisor for Boston Children's Hospital.

3. Los Angeles-based Keck Medicine of USC named Elise Myers as chief revenue officer on Jan. 17. Ms. Myers previously served as vice president of clinical revenue integrity for Renton, Wash.-based Providence.