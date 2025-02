Here are three hospital and health system CFO moves that Becker's has reported on since Feb. 18:

1. Jen Rosati was named CFO of Sarasota (Fla.) Memorial Health Care System.

2. John Mordach has left his role as executive vice president and CFO of Philadelphia-based Jefferson Health.

3. John Kerndl was named executive vice president and CFO of Marietta, Ga.-based Wellstar Health System.