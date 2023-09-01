3 CFO exits in August

Advocate Health executive vice president and CFO, Anthony DeFurio, has resigned, according to an Aug. 28 voluntary disclosure from the Charlotte, N.C.-based system.

Mr. DeFurio's resignation is considered effective Aug. 14.

Gerald Oetzel is to leave his position as CFO of the newly formed Bellin Gundersen Health, the system said early August.

Mr. Oetzel, who is set to become the CFO of Philadelphia-based Temple Health, had been CFO of La Crosse, Wis.-based Gundersen Health since 2019. Gundersen and Green Bay, Wis.-based Bellin Health combined to form Bellin Gundersen Health effective Dec. 1, 2022.

Sam Muse resigned from Juneau, Alaska-based Bartlett Regional Hospital, Becker's reported Aug. 2. He had been CFO since January.