19 recent hospital, health system executive moves

Becker's Hospital Review reported the following hospital and health system executive moves in the last week:

1. Erin Asprec was chosen as Houston-based Memorial Hermann Health System's new executive vice president and COO.

2. Andrew Bagnall was promoted to president and CEO of HSHS Wisconsin, effective Jan. 26.

3. SSM Health selected Charles J. Barnett to serve as regional president for academic ministries in St. Louis.

4. Ozarks Medical Center in West Plains, Mo., selected Nichole Cook as vice president of finance, and Christopher Strick as controller, finance.

5. HealthPartners, a Bloomington, Minn.-based health insurer and hospital operator, named Patrick Courneya, MD, chief health plan medical officer.

6. John A. Fromhold, CEO of Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center in Montclair, N.J., will retire May 1.

7. CHI St. Vincent named Gerry Jones, MD, CMO of CHI St. Vincent Infirmary in Little Rock, Ark.

8. Pittsburgh-based Allegheny Health Network named James Kanuch CFO of Wexford (Pa.) Hospital.

9. Atlanta-based Piedmont Healthcare selected Lacy A. Knight, MD, to serve as chief health information officer.

10. New London (N.H.) Hospital named Martin Thomas Manion president and CEO, effective in early March.

11. SSM Health Oklahoma has named Angi Mohr, RN, BSN, president of SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital–Shawnee (Okla.), effective Feb. 8.

12. Tom Mullen, CEO of Baltimore-based Mercy Health Services, will retire in July.

13. Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Avera Health selected Julie Norton to serve as CFO, effective Feb. 3.

14. Harper County Community Hospital, a critical access county hospital in Buffalo, Okla., named Kevin O'Brien CEO.

15. Jasper, Ind.-based Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center named Lori Persohn, RN, MSN, BSN, vice president of patient services and CNO.

16. Mark Runyon is the new executive vice president and CFO of Tampa (Fla.) General hospital, effective March 2.

17. The Medical Center of Aurora (Colo.) named Philip Stahel, MD, CMO of the medical center and Spalding Rehabilitation Hospital, effective Feb. 16.

18. Roxanne Taylor was named chief marketing and communications officer of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City, effective Feb. 3.

19. The Seneca Healthcare District board of directors voted not to renew the contract of hospital CEO Linda Wagner.

