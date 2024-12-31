17 CFO moves in December

As 2025 approaches, here are the 17 hospital and health system CFOs and assistant CFOs that Becker's reported on in December:

1. Rob Wood was promoted to CFO of Somers Point, N.J.-based Shore Medical Center.

2. Lin Lin was named CFO of Orlando Health St. Cloud (Fla.) Hospital, part of Orlando (Fla.) Health.

3. Andrii Korchuk was appointed CFO of Tavares, Fla.-based AdventHealth Waterman, part of Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth.

4. Zachary Dye was named CFO of UChicago Medicine AdventHealth GlenOaks hospital in Glendale Heights, Ill.

5. Kylie Kidd was tapped as assistant CFO of Chattanooga, Tenn.-based Parkridge Health System's Chattanooga market.

6. Melinda Hancock was appointed executive vice president and CFO of Hampton Roads, Va.-based Sentara Health.

7. Paula Tinch, CFO of Hershey, Pa.-based Penn State Health, is slated to retire at the end of January 2025.

8. Matt Gal was named CFO of AdventHealth Parker (Colo.), part of Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth, effective Jan. 27.

9. Richard Bayman was tapped as CFO of Portland-based MaineHealth. He is expected to succeed Albert Swallow III, who is retiring in early 2025.

10. Mike Eesley plans to exit his role as executive vice president and CFO of West Reading, Pa.-based Tower Health after the system finds a successor.

11. Steve Sahr was named CFO of Lee’s Summit (Mo.) Medical Center and Belton (Mo.) Regional Medical Center, part of Overland Park, Kan.-based HCA Midwest Health.

12. Amanda Barash was appointed senior vice president and CFO of MedStar Washington (D.C.) Hospital Center and Columbia, Md.-based MedStar Health Research Institute.

13. Brooke Davis was tapped as CFO of Johnson City, Tenn.-based Ballad Health's Johnston Memorial Hospital in Abingdon, Va., Smyth County Community Hospital in Marion, Va., and Russell County Hospital in Lebanon, Va.

14. Thomas Stokes was named permanent CFO of New York City-based Weill Cornell Medicine and vice president of finance at Ithaca, N.Y.-based Cornell University.

15.Christopher Dunleavy was appointed as CFO of New York City-based Hospital for Special Surgery.

16. Timothy Panks was named executive vice president and CFO of Honolulu-based Queen's Health System.

17. Karla Stokes was tapped as CFO of Beckley, W.Va.-based Raleigh General Hospital.