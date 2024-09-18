15 hospital, health system presidents exit in 2 months

The following hospital and health system president departures were reported by Becker's in the past two months, including resignations and retirements.

1. Giuseppe Colasurdo, MD, is stepping down as president of UTHealth Houston after 12 years, the longest service tenure for the role.

2. Mike Schramm, president of CentraCare – Willmar (Minn.), will retire Jan. 3.

3. Jared Shelton departed his role as president of Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Hurst-Euless-Bedford and will become president of Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Fort Worth, effective Sept. 22.

4. Robert Smith, president of Wausau, Wis.-based Aspirus Health's Wisconsin southeast division, will retire in September.

5. Brian Kief, president of Aspirus Health's Wisconsin south and southwest division, will retire in December.

6. Rita Bunch stepped down as president of Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital in Charlottesville, Va.

7. Josh Conlee exited his role as president of Walnut Ridge, Ark.-based Lawrence Healthcare and was named senior vice president of strategic services at Bernards Healthcare.

8. Lynnette Watkins, MD, stepped down as president and COO of Northampton, Mass.-based Cooley Dickinson Hospital, part of Somerville, Mass.-based Mass General Brigham.

9. Steve Roach, president of Marlborough (Mass.) Hospital and Leominster, Mass.-based HealthAlliance-Clinton Hospital, stepped down from his role.

10. Paula Carynski, MSN, RN, president of Rockford, Ill.-based OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony Medical Center, will retire Jan. 31.

11. Drew Talbott, president of Via Christi Hospital in Pittsburg, Kan., retired Aug. 30.

12. Michael Drake, MD, will step down at the end of the 2024 to 2025 school year as president of Oakland-based University of California's system of research universities, health systems and affiliated laboratories.

13. Michael Roussos stepped down as president of VCU Medical Center in Richmond, Va., to join Houston-based Memorial Hermann Health System.

14. Jason Harrell, MSN, RN, retired as president of Roanoke Rapids, N.C.-based ECU Health North Hospital.



15. Kevin England will no longer assume the president role at Springfield, Ill.-based Memorial Health because of an unexpected health issue.