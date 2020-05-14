13 women making moves in healthcare leadership

Becker's Hospital Review reported on the following women who left, announced plans to leave, assumed or were named to new hospital positions since April 27:

1. Krista Bragg will assume COO responsibilities for Allegheny Valley Hospital in Natrona Heights, Pa.

2. Karen Bryant is the new CEO of Prowers Medical Center in Lamar, Colo.

3. Olympic Medical Center in Port Angeles, Wash., named Lorraine Cannon CFO.

4. Reba Celsor, CEO of West Tennessee Healthcare Dyersburg Hospital, is resigning June 2 to accept a new job.

5. Jonesboro, Ark.-based NEA Baptist Health System named Melanie Edens COO.

6. Cynthia "Cindy" Huether, CEO of Eleanor Slater Hospital, a state-run acute care and psychiatric hospital with campuses in Cranston, R.I., and Burrillville, R.I., resigned.

7. Perry Memorial Hospital in Princeton, Ill., named Patricia Luker interim CEO.

8. Mount Desert Island Hospital in Bar Harbor, Maine, named Christina Maguire president and CEO.

9. Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health named Eileen Matzek regional CIO for Loyola Medicine, a three-hospital system based in Maywood, Ill.

10. Christine M. Meola was tapped to serve as vice president of development for New London, Conn.-based L+M Healthcare, a member of Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health.

11. Sheridan (Mich.) Community Hospital has tapped Lili Petricevic, BSN, as CEO.

12. Constance Schmidt, DNP, RN, is the new CEO of St. Anthony North Health Campus in Westminster, Colo., part of Centennial, Colo.-based Centura Health.

13. Pittsburgh-based Allegheny Health Network named Louise Urban, RN, BSN, senior vice president of operations for AHN.

