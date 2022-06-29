The good, bad and hopeful with Carolyn Whitsel

A vice president goes over what she foresees for her business within the next two years.

Carolyn Whitsel serves as the vice president of revenue cycle service delivery at Dallas-based United Surgical Partners International, part of Tenet Healthcare.

Ms. Whitsel will serve on the panel "How to Bring Humanity to the Revenue Cycle and Collections" at Becker's 7th Annual Health IT + Digital Health + RCM Annual Meeting: The Future of Business and Clinical Technologies. As part of an ongoing series, Becker's is talking to healthcare leaders who plan to speak at the conference, which will take place Oct. 4-7 in Chicago.

Question: What are you most excited about right now?

Carolyn Whitsel: I'm most excited about the future growth of our company, as it brings many challenges and opportunities.

Q: What challenges do you anticipate over the next two years?

CW: The challenges I anticipate over the next two years are the same challenges we have had the past two years. This challenge is staffing our centers adequately.

Q: Where are the best opportunities for disruption in healthcare today?

CW: I deal with the business operations of a center, so one of the largest disruptions is the turnover and training of the business office staff.