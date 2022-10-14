Workers are returning to the office the most in these US metro areas

More than 47 percent of U.S. workers have returned to the office, up from a low of 14.6 percent early in the pandemic, security company Kastle Systems found.

Here are the percentages of workers back in the office in 10 of the largest U.S. metro areas as of Oct. 5, according to the occupancy rates of Kastle customers in 2,600 buildings across 138 cities:

1. Austin, Texas: 63.1 percent

2. Houston: 58.1 percent

3. Dallas: 53.7 percent

4. Chicago: 45.2 percent

5. Los Angeles: 45 percent

6. Washington, D.C.: 44 percent

7. New York City: 43.8 percent

8. San Jose: 41.6 percent

9. San Francisco: 40.1 percent

10. Philadelphia: 39.5 percent