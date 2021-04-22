Which COVID-19 vaccine websites are easiest to access? A state-by-state analysis

Minnesota has the most accessible COVID-19 information website, according to Johns Hopkins University's vaccine website accessibility dashboard.

The dashboard tracks the accessibility of each state, territory and Washington, D.C.'s vaccine information webpage, which hosts details on prioritization, registration and locations.

Here are the states ranked by their websites' overall accessibility score, listed from most to least accessible and with No. 1 having the fewest errors.

1. Minnesota: 14

2. Maryland: 21

3. Kansas: 24

4. California: 27

5. Louisiana: 36

6. Arkansas: 52

7. Washington: 54

8. New Jersey: 76

9. New Hampshire: 91

10. Maine: 98

11. Vermont: 99

12. Texas: 108

13. Oklahoma: 126

14. North Dakota: 155

15. Rhode Island: 165

16. Georgia: 193

17. Connecticut: 196

18. Ohio: 198

19. U.S. Virgin Islands: 200

20. Pennsylvania: 212

21. Montana: 221

22. Michigan: 227

23. Puerto Rico: 237

24. Wisconsin: 238

25. Alabama: 239

26. Kentucky: 252

27. Guam: 253

27. Oregon: 253

29. Indiana: 260

30. Colorado: 269

31. North Carolina: 295

31. Utah: 295

33: Tennessee: 314

34. South Carolina: 338

35. New York: 347

36. Alaska: 359

37. Nebraska: 373

38. Florida: 378

39. Northern Mariana Islands: 382

40. West Virginia: 386

41. Hawaii: 399

42. Massachusetts: 408

43. Iowa: 409

44. Wyoming: 416

45. Washington, D.C.: 417

46. Missouri: 430

47. South Dakota: 438

48. Delaware: 449

48. Idaho: 449

50. New Mexico: 465

51. Nevada: 478

52. American Samoa: 484

53. Virginia: 521

54. Arizona: 522

55. Illinois: 524

56. Mississippi: 525

More articles on health IT:

DOJ creates ransomware task force after 'worst year ever': 6 things to know

10 recently launched COVID-19 vaccine ad campaigns

HHS launches vaccine education live series connecting experts & influencers

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.