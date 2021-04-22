Which COVID-19 vaccine websites are easiest to access? A state-by-state analysis
Minnesota has the most accessible COVID-19 information website, according to Johns Hopkins University's vaccine website accessibility dashboard.
The dashboard tracks the accessibility of each state, territory and Washington, D.C.'s vaccine information webpage, which hosts details on prioritization, registration and locations.
Here are the states ranked by their websites' overall accessibility score, listed from most to least accessible and with No. 1 having the fewest errors.
1. Minnesota: 14
2. Maryland: 21
3. Kansas: 24
4. California: 27
5. Louisiana: 36
6. Arkansas: 52
7. Washington: 54
8. New Jersey: 76
9. New Hampshire: 91
10. Maine: 98
11. Vermont: 99
12. Texas: 108
13. Oklahoma: 126
14. North Dakota: 155
15. Rhode Island: 165
16. Georgia: 193
17. Connecticut: 196
18. Ohio: 198
19. U.S. Virgin Islands: 200
20. Pennsylvania: 212
21. Montana: 221
22. Michigan: 227
23. Puerto Rico: 237
24. Wisconsin: 238
25. Alabama: 239
26. Kentucky: 252
27. Guam: 253
27. Oregon: 253
29. Indiana: 260
30. Colorado: 269
31. North Carolina: 295
31. Utah: 295
33: Tennessee: 314
34. South Carolina: 338
35. New York: 347
36. Alaska: 359
37. Nebraska: 373
38. Florida: 378
39. Northern Mariana Islands: 382
40. West Virginia: 386
41. Hawaii: 399
42. Massachusetts: 408
43. Iowa: 409
44. Wyoming: 416
45. Washington, D.C.: 417
46. Missouri: 430
47. South Dakota: 438
48. Delaware: 449
48. Idaho: 449
50. New Mexico: 465
51. Nevada: 478
52. American Samoa: 484
53. Virginia: 521
54. Arizona: 522
55. Illinois: 524
56. Mississippi: 525
