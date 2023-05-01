Technology created by Mon Health physician gets acquired

A new technology created by a Morgantown, W.Va.-based Mon Health physician has been acquired for an undisclosed amount.

The technology, created at Intermed Labs at Mon Health, is a software application and hardware tool that helps sacral neuromodulation. The technology aims to make peripheral nerve evaluation lead placement easier, faster and more accurate, according to a May 1 press release from Mon Health.

The terms of the acquisition were not disclosed, but Mon Health expects it to receive FDA clearance and be commercially available in mid-2024.