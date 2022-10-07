Tech execs left CommonSpirit before IT upheaval

At least five IT executives exited CommonSpirit Health in the months leading up to an IT security incident that began disrupting care in early October, including the chief digital and information officer.

Chicago-based CommonSpirit, which operates 140 hospitals and more than 1,500 other healthcare sites in 21 states, confirmed an IT security issue to Becker's on Oct. 4. The incident affected some facilities, and CommonSpirit took precautionary measures to minimize the disruption, which is ongoing.

The executives exiting CommonSpirit in the last five months include:

1. Suja Chandrasekaran, who exited the health system in June after spending three years as the senior executive vice president and chief digital and information officer, according to her LinkedIn profile. The health system also confirmed her departure. She now serves on the board of directors for several companies, including Cardinal Health. The system has not announced a replacement for Ms. Chandrasekaran.

2. Neil Gomes, former system senior vice president for digital and human experiences at CommonSpirit, also recently left the system. He joined CommonSpirit in July 2020 after spending six years at Thomas Jefferson University and Jefferson Health in Philadelphia. He was Jefferson's chief digital officer and executive vice president for technology innovation and consumer experience.

3. Sunila Levi spent one year as vice president and digital healthcare platform strategist at CommonSpirit before leaving the system in July, according to her LinkedIn profile. She led technology discussions and planning with division CIOs, chief strategy officers and other executive team members. She also oversaw the end-to-end process for technology solution delivery, among other responsibilities.

4. Srikanth Victory spent two years at CommonSpirit as vice president of digital products and analytics before exiting the system in September to join software as a service platform Agility Health as chief technology officer.

5. Kumar Murukurthy, MD, left his role as system vice president of clinical applications at CommonSpirit in September to join Walmart Health & Wellness as a senior director. He was with CommonSpirit for more than two years and helped oversee EHR implementations and operations across the system's sites of care, according to his LinkedIn profile. He also spent time as the CMIO of CHI Memorial before taking on the leadership role at CommonSpirit.