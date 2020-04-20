NSW Health buys 2,000 iPads to monitor COVID-19 patients remotely

The New South Wales Ministry of Health in Australia purchased 2,000 iPads to remotely monitor COVID-19 patients with mild symptoms, according to ITnews.

Australian telecommunications company Telestra is covering the $1.9 million cost of the iPads, which NSW Health will distribute if hospitals become overwhelmed.

NSW Health did not disclose whether the iPads would be able to monitor vital signs including body temperature and blood pressure, according to the report.

NSW Health is Australia's public health system; it oversees and operates more than 230 public hospitals across the continent.

More articles on health IT:

How Northwell, Mass General and other hospitals are keeping physicians and patients connected

Feds warn of cybercriminals hitting hospitals during pandemic

Where IT leaders are spending during the pandemic: 5 things to know

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.