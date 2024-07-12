Next-gen tech at Kaiser Permanente: A shift from episodic to continuous care

Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente is leaning into next-generation wearables, data collection and artificial intelligence tools in order to reach patients in their preferred settings, VentureBeat reported July 12.

"More healthcare is shifting into the home — and not being episodic four times a year to the doctor, but continuous," Daniel Yang, vice president of AI and emerging technologies at Kaiser Permanente said at the VB Transform conference. "We're moving from physician-convenient care to patient-centered care."

According to the news outlet, modern technologies, such as large language models, generative AI, wearables, IoT, edge computing and digital twins, are revolutionizing healthcare delivery. These advancements are enabling the transition from subjective to objective metrics, transforming healthcare and systems like Kaiser Permanente.

For example, smartphone apps and wearables, such as heart-rate monitors, now capture vital signs and provide real-time digital diagnostics for patient-reported outcome measures and patient-reported experience measures. Mr. Yang describes this shift as the "new, skip-the-landline moment in healthcare."

“We're moving away from outdated data sets and electronic health records, directly accessing real-time, continuous data from patients," he said. "This proactive and predictive approach is essential for the future of healthcare."

This shift to asynchronous communication is changing medical practice fundamentally, according to Mr. Yang.

"We're transitioning from the occasional, sterile clinical care of the past to a dynamic, high-fidelity future," he said. "This transformation is not just hype; it's fundamental."

This change enhances both patient and clinician experiences, according to Mr. Yang. He said many physicians retired due to burnout post-COVID, but are returning with renewed hope.

"Doctors are now spending more time with their patients, feeling more connected," he said.

He said Kaiser Permanente is eagerly adopting these technologies because they simplify medical work.

"Doctors are demanding these tools, threatening to quit without them," he said.

Mr. Yang also emphasized the importance of shifting physical care locations. He questioned the necessity of expensive new hospitals, suggesting that ICUs with emergency rooms might suffice, as patients prefer receiving care at home. Virtual and physical visits by medical professionals could support home-based care.

Generative AI also benefits those needing continuous or hospice-like care and their caregivers. Mr. Yang shared a personal example: his mother cares for his father with dementia at home, but AI tools monitor his father's activities 24/7, providing alerts for any dangerous behavior.

Caregivers, often overlooked by the U.S. care delivery system despite their significant contributions, benefit from these technologies.

"These tools can alleviate the burden on caregivers," he said. "It's a major opportunity to support those who care for others."