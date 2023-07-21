New Jersey health system overhauls data center

Jesse Fasolo, information security officer of Paterson, N.J.-based St. Joseph's Health had to overhaul its data center on a budget after the health system was using multiple storage areas from multiple providers, with some in support, and some out of support, VentureBeat reported July 20.

When Mr. Fasolo first came to St. Joseph's Health, the organization had daily issues with system performance, which slowed down clinicians and IT staff. He also told the publication that it "was almost impossible to leverage real-time data for patient care."

"We battled fires every day just to keep systems running," Mr. Fasolo said. "Something as simple as a mass email with a PDF could cut into performance, keeping patients waiting to be admitted or doctors waiting for lab results."

Mr. Fasolo decided to invest in tools that could increase uptime and provide flexibility while also staying cost-conscious, so he upgraded the health system's storage and compute environments.

The move helped eliminate all storage with spinning discs, improving the health system's performance and reliability for clinical applications.

St. Joseph's Health also was able to minimize interruptions to hospital operations and patient care and gave clinicians the opportunity to access medical data in seconds.

Looking toward the future, Mr. Fasolo said the health system plans to move some workloads to the cloud, "notably to archive data for compliance purposes."