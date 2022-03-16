National Quality Initiatives Amplify Health Systems’ Focus on Effective Glycemic Management as Glytec Fortifies Industry Leadership Position

Strategic Partnerships, Product Innovation and Customer Expansion Underpin Insulin Dosing Technology Company’s Sustained Growth

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Glytec, the only provider of cloud-based insulin management software across the continuum of care, today announced that it has significantly expanded the deployment of its eGlycemic Management System® (eGMS) over the past 12 months to address the mounting need for effective, innovative and data-driven glycemic management support solutions. Contracts for Glytec’s FDA-cleared, HITRUST certified, HIPAA compliant platform expanded by an additional 9,500 beds in 2021, as the company forged major partnerships and earned prestigious awards – all further validating its position as the most trusted glycemic management solution by hospitals and healthcare systems across the country.



As organizations place a growing emphasis on patient safety and payments shift to a more value-based model, hospitals and health systems are steadily increasing their focus on ensuring efficient glycemic management. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) reinforced this trend in August 2021 by introducing new electronic clinical quality metrics (eCQMs) that incentivize the industry as a whole to improve rates of untreated severe hyperglycemia and prevent instances of hypoglycemia. This industry shift, and Glytec’s expansion, are driven by a growing body of evidence on the negative impact that uncontrolled blood glucose can have in the inpatient setting – ranging from increased morbidity and mortality to longer lengths of stay and increased costs for all.

Strategic Partnerships with Industry Leaders

Demonstrating the industry-wide effort to improve inpatient glycemic management, and Glytec’s role at the center of it, the company entered into a series of strategic partnerships with leading organizations, including Premier, Inc., Nebraska Medicine and Roche Diagnostics USA. In October 2021, Glytec was awarded the first patient safety solutions agreement with Premier, making it the sole supplier of insulin management software for the organization’s network of more than 4,400 hospitals and 225,000 providers across the United States. In January, Glytec began a strategic research and development partnership with Nebraska Medicine and then announced a partnership with Roche focused on improving glycemic management at the hospital bedside. Through its Roche partnership, Glytec’s FDA-cleared insulin dosing decision support software, Glucommander™, will be the first application available on Roche’s next-generation hospital blood glucose smart-device, cobas® pulse.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has created tremendous amounts of uncertainty, both in the healthcare industry and the overall economy. Our sustained growth speaks to the value Glytec delivers and is a testament to our organization’s commitment to patient safety and efforts that improve overall outcomes,” said John Downey, Chief Commercial Officer of Glytec. “Evidence about the impact of glycemic management on the cost and quality of inpatient care has been mounting for decades, and the groundswell has brought these issues to the forefront. Our innovative approach to glucose and insulin management positions us to lead the industry forward and into the next generation of patient-centric care.”

Broadened Customer Base and Contract Expansions

In 2021, its fifteenth year of business, Glytec bolstered the total number of beds covered by its eGMS software nationwide by 20%. The increase was fueled by both contract expansions at health systems already experiencing the benefits of Glytec’s eGMS and new customers, such as Bellin Health, Vidant Health, Baptist Health, Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System and SUNY Upstate Medical Center.

“Glytec has provided us with a method to address the personal needs of each of our hyperglycemic patients, protecting them while improving patient safety, workflow and provider comfort,” said Barbara McLean, MN, RN, CCRN, CCNS-BC, NP-BC, FCCM, critical care project specialist at the Grady Health System. “Implementing an eGlycemic Management System has played an important role in optimizing glycemic management for our patients, empowering our bedside providers with tools that assist in the safe control of our patients’ blood glucose, getting it to target efficiently and most importantly, significantly reducing insulin related hypoglycemia, which has lowered costs and reduced lengths of stay.”

Organizational Growth and Award-Winning Results

The CMS national quality initiatives have indicated that poor glycemic management has become too pervasive to ignore and hospitals must evolve. In support of this industry-wide urgency and an increased emphasis on computerized decision-making support solutions, Glytec welcomed two new executives to its C-suite and increased its operational headcount by more than 50%. In June 2021, the company appointed Nausheen Moulana as its Chief Technology Officer. The following month, Glytec elevated Jordan Messler, MD, SFHM, FACP from Executive Director of Clinical Practice to Chief Medical Officer.

The summation of the past 12 months has been an award-winning year for Glytec. The Medical Design Excellence Awards (MDEA) named Glucommander its top Digital Health Product and Mobile Medical Application in 2021, and the company also earned a place on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list as one of the fastest growing private companies in the U.S. As the industry continues to embrace glycemic management as an indicator of patient safety, Glytec has emerged as an innovative leader that reduces cost, improves outcomes and drives value.

Attending HIMSS22 in Orlando, FL? Visit Booth #4135 to learn more about Glytec and the impact that insulin management software can have on health systems. You may also visit www.glytecsystems.com.

About Glytec

Glytec is the insulin management software company for healthcare providers focused on improving the quality and cost of care. Its FDA-cleared titration software and proprietary algorithms power the only solution capable of delivering personalized diabetes treatment recommendations across the continuum of care, from hospital to home. With ongoing support from its team of doctors, nurses and technologists headquartered outside of Boston, Glytec improves outcomes and controls costs for the large population of patients requiring insulin treatment – including those with and without a diagnosis of diabetes. For more information, follow Glytec on Twitter (@Glytec) and LinkedIn, or visit www.GlytecSystems.com.

