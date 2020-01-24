Movers and shakers: 7 latest leadership changes affecting health IT

Becker's Hospital Review reported the following health IT executive moves recently affecting hospitals, companies and federal agencies.

Editor's note: The executive moves are listed in the order they were reported.

1. Indianapolis-based Indiana University Health named Tim Tarnowski senior vice president and CIO.

2. R. Martin Chavez, PhD, a former Goldman Sachs executive who left the investment bank at the end of 2019, joined the board of directors of Paige, a startup developing artificial intelligence for cancer diagnosis and treatment.

3. Diane Bryant, formerly the chief operations officer of Google's cloud division, was named chairman and CEO of Neural Analytics.

4. Atlanta-based Piedmont Healthcare selected Lacy A. Knight, MD, to serve as chief health information officer.

5. Mona Siddiqui, MD, will leave her position as chief data officer in the Office of the CTO at HHS to join Louisville, Ky.-based Humana.

6. Toby Cosgrove, MD, former president and CEO of Cleveland Clinic, joined home-based and post-acute care solutions provider CareCentrix as a strategic adviser.

7. Genome Medical, a startup offering genomics-driven telehealth services, added three alumni of Danville, Pa.-based Geisinger's National Precision Health initiative to its leadership team. The new additions are Huntington Willard, PhD, Erica Ramos and Beth Denne.

