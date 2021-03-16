Microsoft authentication issue causes Teams, Exchange, Azure outages

Microsoft Teams and some of its other services were down for about four hours March 15 due to issues with the company's authentication system, according to the Verge.

Microsoft attributed the downtime to "a recent change to an authentication system," which took some of its Microsoft 365 services down, including Teams, Exchange, Azure, Office licensing and Office web applications.

The downtime affected the company's global client base. About 12:35 a.m. EST March 16, Microsoft confirmed that the "impact has been largely mitigated."

