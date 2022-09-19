Microbot Medical adds Dr. Ripal Gandhi to scientific advisory board

Micro-robotic medical devices company MicroBot Medical is adding Ripal Gandhi, MD, to the company's scientific advisory board.

Dr. Gandhi is an interventional oncologist. He is a member of the Miami Cardiac & Vascular Institute (Fla.) and the Miami Cancer Institute physician team, according to the Sept. 19 Microbot Medical news release.

Microbot Medical is the maker of the disposable Liberty surgical robot system for endovascular procedures.

Dr. Gandhi is a clinical professor at the University of South Florida School of Medicine in Tampa and the Florida International University Herbert Wertheim School of Medicine in Miami.

"Having completed over 100 robotic cases in the interventional space using larger bulky capital equipment, I was immediately drawn to the Liberty technology and the barriers it breaks down," Dr. Gandhi said. "I am excited to bring my first-hand experience to help guide the Microbot team's revolutionary approach to create the first ever fully disposable robotic system, which I believe will be central in driving robotic adoption in this space."