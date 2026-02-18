IT to see biggest budget gains in 2026: Gartner

Technology and growth-focused functions are set to see the largest budget increases in 2026 as CFOs boost digital investments, particularly in AI, while slowing hiring and compensation growth, according to a new report from Gartner.
The findings are based on an October 2025 survey of more than 300 CFOs and finance leaders and represent Gartner’s 2026 budget benchmarks.
Here are eight key findings from the research:
- Sales and IT are expected to see the largest budget increases in 2026, with more than half of chief financial officers planning higher spending in both areas and 28% anticipating double-digit growth, Gartner said in a Feb. 10 press release.
- Marketing budgets are also projected to rise, closely trailing sales and IT.
- While growth-oriented and technology functions gain ground, human resources is expected to face the steepest pullback. Only 29% of CFOs plan to increase HR budgets in 2026 and 22% expect cuts.
- Average HR budget growth is projected to drop from 2.4% in 2025 to 0.7% in 2026, driven by reduced hiring and efficiency gains from AI.
- Technology spending more broadly is set to rise for 75% of CFOs, with nearly half planning increases of 10% or more. On average, technology budgets are expected to grow about 10% across industries, ranging from roughly 15% in financial services to 6% in manufacturing.
- Finance departments are also moving from AI pilot programs to broader adoption. Nearly 60% of CFOs plan to increase AI investments within the finance function by 10% or more in 2026 and another 24% expect increases of 4% to 9%.
- Efficiency is the primary driver. Eighty-eight percent of CFOs ranked finance staff productivity among their top three priorities, reflecting efforts to automate processes, shorten reporting cycles and control costs.
- Despite growing investment plans, most organizations remain in the early stages of AI spending. Gartner reported that 47% of CFOs allocate between 1% and 5% of finance technology budgets to AI. However, the firm said confidence is rising as companies report early gains in automation and forecasting.