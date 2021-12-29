Illinois adopts QR code to verify vaccination status

The Illinois Department of Public Health's Vax Verify immunization portal now includes the use of the Smart Health Card.

According to a Dec. 29 Illinois Department of Public Health press release, the Smart Health Card gives users access to a QR code that can be used to confirm vaccination status. This code can be used at restaurants, events, businesses and other locations that are requiring proof of vaccination.

Immunization records are kept confidential, according to the press release.

The QR code can be downloaded or kept in Apple Wallet. Businesses that want to check vaccine status can download the Commons Project Smart Health Card Verifier app on Google Play store or the Apple App Store.