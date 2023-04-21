How CIOs can improve environmental sustainability

CIOs' decisions can go a long way toward improving the environmental sustainability of their organizations, CIO reported.

"Like anything, the hard work is the initial assessment," Sean Sadler, director of business consulting at CGI and an advisor to CIOs, told the news outlet. "From a technology perspective, you need to look at the infrastructure, where it's applied, how much energy it draws, and then how it fits into the overall sustainability scheme."

That kind of data analysis can also reduce the reliance on consultants, according to the April 20 story.

Energy costs could be lowered by extracting greater value from enterprise cloud computing estates, application workloads and system code, and using or returning to on-premise technology, the news outlet reported.

Seventy percent of business tech leaders say technology plays a critical role in sustainability, a 2022 report by CIO recruitment firm Nash Squared found.