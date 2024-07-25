HHS reorganizes IT functions, seeks CTO

HHS is revising accountabilities and responsibility related to its IT functions, according to a July 25 news release.

The reorganization will consolidate functions that have been distributed across three different offices. The office of the national coordinator for health information technology is being rebranded as the assistant secretary for technology policy and office of the national coordinator for health information technology.

The new ASTP/ONC office will oversee technology, data, AI policy and strategy, which was previously under the purview of the assistant secretary for administration. The assistant secretary for administration will also hand over responsibility for the public-private partnerships for the federal government related to cybersecurity to the administration for strategic preparedness and response. The ASPR already has accountability for healthcare cybersecurity activities.

"Cybersecurity, data, and artificial intelligence are some of the most pressing issues facing the healthcare space today. As a department, HHS must be agile, accountable, and strategic to meet the needs of this moment," said HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra. “For decades, HHS has worked across the organization to ensure appropriate and safe use of technology, data, and AI to advance the health and well-being of the American people. This reorganization builds on that success and prepares the department for the challenges that lie ahead."

The ASP/ONC will have additional responsibilities to support HHS' mission with new staffing and funding. IT will add a chief technology officer to oversee department and cross-agency initiatives. The chief AI officer, chief data officer and new office of digital services will report to the CTO.

Micky Tripathy, current national coordinator, will become the assistant secretary for technology policy / national coordinator for health information technology. He is also the acting chief AI officer.