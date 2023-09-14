Geisinger streamlines ultrasound documentation

Danville, Pa.-based Geisinger is using workflow software from Exo to streamline ultrasound exam documentation, billing and quality assurance.

The software, dubbed Exo Works, is integrated into Geisinger's EHR system and can be accessed from a phone, tablet or web browser, according to a Sept. 14 news release from Geisinger.

The integration allows physicians to do their work from anywhere and puts ultrasound images in patient records.

The software is implemented in Geisinger's emergency, women's health and sports medicine departments, and will expand to 14 other departments.