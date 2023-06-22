Discrimination holding back home-based healthcare

Age bias and racial discrimination are holding back home-based healthcare as patients seek out older workers and request "race-specific caregivers," Politico reported June 22.

The publication cited a survey from home care firm MissionCare Collective who asked 450 home healthcare companies about barriers in bringing more care to the home. The company found that age bias and racial discrimination were two major barriers to home-based healthcare.

According to the survey, 83 percent of companies said patients aren't accepting younger workers to provide them care, which is causing staffing challenges.

The survey also found that 4 in 5 home health companies reported that patients make "race-specific caregiver requests," which exacerbates the workforce shortages the companies are experiencing.

"This issue is particularly concerning as 63 percent of the direct care workforce consists of people of color," MissionCare Collective said.