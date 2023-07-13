Computer network architect salary by state

Computer network architects in Massachusetts have the highest average annual salary at $161,590, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
The data, collected in May 2022 and updated through April 25, 2023, shows Massachusetts, South Dakota, Maryland, Washington and New Jersey are the five highest-paying states for computer network architects.
Here is the average salary data for all states and territories:
|
State
|
Annual mean wage
|
Alabama
|
$120,800
|
Alaska
|
$98,550
|
Arizona
|
$125,320
|
Arkansas
|
$102,940
|
California
|
$145,390
|
Colorado
|
$133,610
|
Connecticut
|
$125,730
|
Delaware
|
$145,510
|
District of Columbia
|
$131,420
|
Florida
|
$115,510
|
Georgia
|
$128,980
|
Hawaii
|
$101,240
|
Idaho
|
$100,470
|
Illinois
|
$127,640
|
Indiana
|
$97,530
|
Iowa
|
$110,460
|
Kansas
|
$95,330
|
Kentucky
|
105,590
|
Louisiana
|
$96,310
|
Maine
|
$99,470
|
Maryland
|
$150,450
|
Massachusetts
|
$161,950
|
Michigan
|
$124,380
|
Minnesota
|
$124,730
|
Mississippi
|
$96,250
|
Missouri
|
$115,190
|
Montana
|
$108,390
|
Nebraska
|
$103,290
|
Nevada
|
$118,110
|
New Hampshire
|
$118,730
|
New Jersey
|
$145,700
|
New Mexico
|
$117,080
|
New York
|
$139,040
|
North Carolina
|
$122,570
|
North Dakota
|
$103,230
|
Ohio
|
$117,450
|
Oklahoma
|
$101,550
|
Oregon
|
$119,650
|
Pennsylvania
|
$104,740
|
Puerto Rico
|
$71,270
|
Rhode Island
|
$143,920
|
South Carolina
|
$109,650
|
South Dakota
|
$156,870
|
Tennessee
|
$111,870
|
Texas
|
$130,680
|
Utah
|
N/A
|
Vermont
|
$102,150
|
Virginia
|
$134,110
|
Washington
|
$147,160
|
West Virginia
|
$93,990
|
Wisconsin
|
$103,440