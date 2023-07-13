Computer network architect salary by state



Computer network architects in Massachusetts have the highest average annual salary at $161,590, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The data, collected in May 2022 and updated through April 25, 2023, shows Massachusetts, South Dakota, Maryland, Washington and New Jersey are the five highest-paying states for computer network architects.

Here is the average salary data for all states and territories:

State

Annual mean wage

Alabama

$120,800

Alaska

$98,550

Arizona

$125,320

Arkansas

$102,940

California

$145,390

Colorado

$133,610

Connecticut

$125,730

Delaware

$145,510

District of Columbia

$131,420

Florida

$115,510

Georgia

$128,980

Hawaii

$101,240

Idaho

$100,470

Illinois

$127,640

Indiana

$97,530

Iowa

$110,460

Kansas

$95,330

Kentucky

105,590

Louisiana

$96,310

Maine

$99,470

Maryland

$150,450

Massachusetts

$161,950

Michigan

$124,380

Minnesota

$124,730

Mississippi

$96,250

Missouri

$115,190

Montana

$108,390

Nebraska

$103,290

Nevada

$118,110

New Hampshire

$118,730

New Jersey

$145,700

New Mexico

$117,080

New York

$139,040

North Carolina

$122,570

North Dakota

$103,230

Ohio

$117,450

Oklahoma

$101,550

Oregon

$119,650

Pennsylvania

$104,740

Puerto Rico

$71,270

Rhode Island

$143,920

South Carolina

$109,650

South Dakota

$156,870

Tennessee

$111,870

Texas

$130,680

Utah

N/A

Vermont

$102,150

Virginia

$134,110

Washington

$147,160

West Virginia

$93,990

Wisconsin

$103,440

