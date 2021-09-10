CIOs adjust recruitment strategies amid tech talent shortage: 5 takeaways

Listen
From hybrid work models to opportunities to launch new applications, CIOs are adjusting their recruitment strategies during a shortage in IT talent, according to a Sept. 9 report by The Wall Street Journal.
Five takeaways:
- The IT talent market is very competitive because the pandemic triggered rapid digital transformation and a digital business model, according to Arthur Hu, CIO of computer company Lenovo, which has hundreds of vacant IT positions.
- The IT job market added about 13,000 positions each month of 2021, an increase from years prior that saw between 5,000 and 8,000 IT jobs added monthly, according to the report.
- The median salary for an IT profession was $95,600 in June and is expected to grow.
- To attract IT talent, CIOs are enhancing compensation packages to offer hybrid work options and a mix of tech opportunities.
- Rob Alexander, the CIO of Capital One Financial Corp., is hoping to fill more than 3,000 IT roles by the end of the year. To lure in recruits, Mr. Alexander is using its migration to Amazon Web Services as a selling point because it allows engineers to focus on building and launching new applications and the latest software, according to the report.