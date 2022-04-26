Celebrity physician NFT project faces several obstacles

A project in which non-fungible tokens, which resemble celebrity physicians, would be sold to give buyers access to the real-life physicians is facing a number of obstacles, Buzzfeed News reported April 25.

Metadoc NFTs, founded by Sina Joorabchi, DO, launched in December. The project called for the creation of an NFT of a cartoon version of a TikTok- or Instagram-famous physician that buyers could purchase. Owners of the NFTs would in return get access to that physician via direct message, group "ask me anything" sessions or through one-on-one video chats.

But, the project is not licensed as a telemedicine service, meaning physicians would not be able to legally make diagnoses, write prescriptions or give personalized medical advice to anyone who buys a MetaDocs NFT.

"At this point, we're hesitant to refer to anybody as a patient," said Dustin Portela, DO, a MetaDocs physician and practicing dermatologist.

MetaDocs has also run into problems with the physicians it has brought on board to provide services to its NFT holders.

At least nine physicians from its roster have been removed, some because they had never agreed to participate, and others because they grew uncomfortable with the project.

MetaDocs also had a physician listed on its roster who had left a hospital position as a trauma surgeon following remarks related to COVID-19 response, as well as three doctors whose LinkedIn profiles show they are still undergoing residency training.

Whitepapers from MetaDocs detail plans to evolve, some of which include launching a full-fledged virtual clinic in the metaverse and providing telehealth services by early 2023, according to the report.

But, amid the criticism, MetaDocs future remains uncertain.

"We have a lot of education to do, and a lot of cleanup to do on our end," Dr. Joorabchi said. "We need to stabilize a little bit more on those fronts. So I can't say for sure when this thing is going to be released."