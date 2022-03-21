CDC aiming to improve collection, analysis of public health data

The CDC is asking its staff to improve how it collects and analyzes public health data, Politico reported March 21.

Politico stated it obtained a March 16 email from Dan Jernigan, MD, the CDC's deputy director for public health science and surveillance. That email, in which he refers to another email from CDC Director Rochelle Walensky on data modernization and urges his staff to work collaboratively as part of the initiative, is the first formal indication the CDC is taking new steps to address data gaps that hampered its COVID-19 reponse.

Dr. Jernigan told Politico that modernization efforts will include unifying public health data systems at the state and federal levels. This will ensure the CDC is relying on up-to-date information that can be used in real time.

A cloud-based framework for public health could one day allow local health departments to quickly analyze data and understand what is happening in their communities rather than trying to plug data into old systems that provide little insight, Dr. Jernigan said.

Dr. Jernigan said the CDC is dedicating $3 billion to help state public health departments recruit new employees and train existing ones who can improve local data system operations.