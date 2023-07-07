AI, data-sharing could help reverse Americans' dwindling life expectancy

Modernizing the healthcare industry by leaning into artificial intelligence, preventive care and data-sharing could help people live longer, Politico reported July 6.

The publication cited consulting firm Deloitte's report, which found that Americans' life expectancy could be lengthened to 90 years if hospitals and health systems incorporated more AI, preventive care and data-sharing.

Life expectancy for Americans fell nearly two years in 2020 and almost another year in 2021, to 76.1 years. The report cited an increase in heart attacks, liver disease and drug overdoses as the cause.