4 health systems seeking CMIOs, CNIOs

Chief medical information officers and chief nursing informatics officers act as key liaisons between clinical and IT teams to ensure technology is both beneficial for clinical workflows and implemented appropriately. Below is a list of hospitals and health systems searching for CMIO and CNIO talent:
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites.
- Baptist Health Care, based in Pensacola, Fla., is seeking a chief medical information officer.
- Harris Health System, based in Bellaire, Texas, is seeking a vice president chief nursing informatics officer.
- Ochsner Health System, based in New Orleans, is seeking a chief medical information officer.
- The Veterans Health Administration, based in Wallops Island, Va., is seeking a chief nursing informatics officer.