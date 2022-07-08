New York's Mount Sinai Health System earns AHA's Equity of Care Award

The American Hospital Association on July 7 bestowed Mount Sinai Health System with the 2022 Carolyn Boone Lewis Equity of Care award, partly because of its anti-racism and anti-Asian bias efforts.

The New York City health system "built a robust diversity, equity and inclusion educational portfolio and included topics such as anti-racism, data and disparities, administrative talent pipeline and unconscious bias," AHA said in a press release. Mount Sinai also recorded preferred names and pronouns for staff and patients.

Runners-up for the Equity of Care award include Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Novant Health and Philadelphia-based Jefferson Health.