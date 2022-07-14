Cleveland Clinic to offer contraceptive clinic appointments

Cleveland Clinic will offer Saturday clinics beginning July 23 dedicated to providing patients with contraceptive options.

The initiative aims to increase access and remove barriers to contraceptive measures, according to a July 14 news release. The clinics are available for patients 14 and older.

"Reproductive healthcare decisions are best made between a patient and their healthcare provider," Tristi Muir, MD, chair of the Obstetrics, Gynecology & Women’s Health Institute at Cleveland Clinic, said in the release. "It is critical that women and men have immediate access to contraception. As we have seen an increase in the number of vasectomies across the country in the last month, we are working to increase immediate access for women by opening clinics on Saturdays focused on providing contraception."