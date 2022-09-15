BCBS Rhode Island designates 3 providers as LGBTQ 'safe zones'

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Rhode Island said Sept. 13 it has designated 21 healthcare facilities across three providers as "LGBTQ Safe Zones," or providers with services and staff trained specifically for LGBTQ patients.

Designation facilities:

Nineteen Coast Medical sites (Providence, R.I.)





Fig Tree Acupuncture + Wellness (Warwick, R.I.)





Memory and Aging Program at Butler Hospital (Providence, R.I.)

Since the program began in 2016, more than 70 practices have received the designation, mostly at Coastal Medical.





