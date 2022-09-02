6 recent health equity study findings

Here are six health equity studies that Becker's has covered since June 24:

1. Health systems play an important role in helping Black communities build wealth, according to a Sept. 1 analysis in the New England Journal of Medicine.

2. When preventive HIV medications are offered through employer-sponsored health insurance, the annual income of gay men in the U.S. declines and part-time employment rates go up, an Aug. 17 study from researchers at Troy, N.Y.-based Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute found.

3. How American hospitals are paid for care is structurally designed to reimburse less for care provided to Black patients, according to a study from physician researchers at UCLA, Princeton, Johns Hopkins and Harvard.

4. While health organizations are steadfast in their belief that health equity is an important issue to tackle, many of them aren't collecting the necessary data to advance strategy and aren't making health equity a priority, according to a July 28 survey.

5. When COVID-19 rattled healthcare practices in 2020, delaying procedures and regular screenings, Black and Latino cancer patients felt the brunt, according to Stanford researchers.

6. Black patients at Brigham and Women's hospital in Boston experienced higher rates of security emergency responses compared to white patients, according to a study published May 13 in the Journal of General Internal Medicine.