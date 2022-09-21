4 recent health equity investments over $10M

Here are four health equity investments over $10 million that Becker's has covered since Aug. 30:

1. Venture firm OurCrowd is partnering with the World Health Organization to launch a $200 million global health equity fund.

2. Baltimore-based University of Maryland Medical System committed $14 million to address disparities including economic development and food insecurity in its service areas. More than half its investees are Baltimore-focused, and 75 percent of are Black-led or Black- and woman-led.

3. The Gilead Foundation awarded $20 million Sept. 13 to an inaugural group of 13 organizations working to advance health through education equity.

4. HHS, through the Health Resources and Services Administration, announced on Aug. 29 an investment of more than $20 million for initiatives aiming to improve maternal and infant health.