3 recent health equity investments over $10M

Here are three health equity investments over $10 million that Becker's has covered since Aug. 30:

1. The Humana Foundation, the philanthropic arm of health insurance company Humana, invested $13 million to advance health equity.

2. Healthcare access and data company DexCare has been selected to work on a three-year, $40 million Amazon Web Services health equity initiative.

3. Researchers at Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff received a $21 million grant from the National Institute on Minority Health and Health Disparities, part of the National Institutes of Health, KNAU reported Sept. 28.