A recent survey conducted by Ellevest, a women-centered financial company, found that money is women's top cause of stress.

The research said 59 percent of women are concerned about money more than once a week and 43 percent are stressed at least once a day. Only 14 percent feel prepared for a recession.

Seventy-five percent of women who make more than $250,000 do not feel in control of their money.

The survey was conducted from Aug. 5-15 and had 2,487 respondents ages 18 and over.