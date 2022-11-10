Woman who suffered brain damage awarded $68M in Florida negligence case

A Florida woman has been awarded more than $68 million in damages after a jury found physicians at a Tampa hospital to be incompetent in treating her low blood sodium, causing her extensive brain damage, a Nov. 9 Law360 report said.

Four physicians at AdventHealth Tampa, who treated Miranda Crohan on Nov. 30, 2017, were found to be negligent after their treatment caused dangerous fluctuations in her blood sodium levels. Ms. Crohan remains in a bedridden and unresponsive state, the report said.

The Crohan family and lawyers had been seeking more than $100 million in damages. The jury awarded the final $68.645 million figure, which breaks down as $50 million for pain and suffering, $15 million for future medical expenses, $2.9 million for past expenses and $750,000 in lost earnings capacity.