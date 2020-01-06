Vermont psych hospital to close or be sold due to financial troubles

Brattleboro (Vt.) Retreat, the largest inpatient mental health facility in Vermont, will either close or be sold because of a mounting financial crisis, according to CBS affiliate WCAX 3.

Brattleboro Retreat's board said Jan. 3 they voted to close or pursue a sale of the facility. While the psychiatric hospital has received millions from the state, Vermont Human Services Secretary Mike Smith told the news station that the facility's management "has failed to deliver fiscal stability to the institution."

In November, the hospital received a financial package worth about $16 million to invest in 12 new level 1 beds and help operate those beds. Brattleboro Retreat requested another $2 million during the last week of 2019 because officials said they hadn't budgeted for enough patients. Mr. Smith denied the request. The facility also owes $1 million in taxes to the state of Vermont.



Right now there are 119 beds at the facility, with 81 of them filled as of Jan. 5. Mr. Smith plans to speak with the hospital's board Jan. 6 to ensure patient safety is prioritized through a possible sale or closure, according to WCAX 3.



