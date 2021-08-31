UH Rainbow Babies & Children's gets largest grant in history

University Hospitals Rainbow Babies & Children's Hospital in Cleveland received its largest grant ever, which it will use to create a pediatric pandemic network.

The Health Resources and Services Administration awarded $48 million to UH Rainbow, the hospital said Aug. 30. The funds will establish a regional pediatric pandemic network, which will help the organization plan and prepare for future public health threats like pandemics.



In addition to UH Rainbow, the regional pediatric pandemic network will include four other hospitals: University of California San Francisco-Benioff Children's Hospital, University of Louisville (Ky.) School of Medicine-Norton Children's Hospital, University of Utah Health-Intermountain Primary Children's Hospital in Salt Lake City and Saint Louis University-Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital.