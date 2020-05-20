Tenet receives $2.1B in grants, advance Medicare payments

Tenet Healthcare, a 65-hospital network based in Dallas, received federal grants and loans to help offset financial damage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the company's presentation at the UBS Global Healthcare Conference on May 19.

Like other hospital networks across the nation, Tenet took a financial hit from canceling non-emergent and elective procedures to save capacity and supplies to treat COVID-19 patients. The company estimates that COVID-19 negatively impacted its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization by about $125 million in the last few weeks of March.

To help navigate the financial pressures, Tenet has received funds from the $175 billion in relief aid Congress has allocated to hospitals and other healthcare providers to cover expenses or lost revenues tied to the COVID-19 pandemic. As of May 19, Tenet said it had received about $517 million in federal grants, which do not have to be repaid as long as the company meets the terms and conditions of receiving the relief aid.

Tenet also applied for and received approximately $1.5 billion in advance Medicare payments, which it must begin repaying in August.

For the first quarter of this year, which ended March 31, Tenet reported net income of $94 million on revenues of $4.52 billion. In the same period a year earlier, the company posted a net loss of $20 million on revenues of $4.55 billion.

