Tenet-owned Detroit children's hospital to receive $5M state grant

For-profit Detroit Medical Center Children's Hospital was among the beneficiaries of an approved Michigan $82 billion budget that includes more than $900 million in so-called pet projects, The Detroit News reported July 2.

This was the second year in a row that the Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare-owned hospital has received such a grant. Last year, it was for $20 million, this year $5 million in the form of a "COVID-19 relief and recovery grant to support hospital operations," according to the report.

The state Legislature is now controlled by Democrats. A Republican-led Legislature approved the last budget, worth about $76 billion and containing $1 billion in pet projects, the report said.