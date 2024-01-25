Steward hospital president exits amid financial woes

Craig Jesiolowski, president of Methuen, Mass.-based Holy Family Hospital, part of Dallas, Texas-based Steward Health Care, is exiting his role after more than seven years, WHAV reported Jan. 19.

Mr. Jesiolowski, who joined Holy Family Hospital in 2016, will become president of two Illinois hospitals, a tertiary medical center and a community hospital, the publication said.

Mr. Jesiolowski's exit comes as Massachusetts state Rep. Andy Vargas said local legislative leaders were holding daily discussions over the "precarious financial state" of Holy Family Hospital, which has two locations in Methuen and Haverhill,Mass., The Boston Globe reported Jan. 24.

"What is most important to note is that we believe the state has a range of tools, including broad public health authority, to ensure continuity of care, even if Steward or their creditors file paperwork for closure," Mr. Vargas told the Globe in a statement.

Steward Health Care, which owns and operates 33 community hospitals in nine states, recently reported being around $50 million behind on its rent at year end to Medical Properties Trust, the largest hospital landlord in the U.S.

News of the health system's financial woes have been met with concern from Massachusetts' congressional lawmakers, who have requested information on its financial position, status of its state facilities and plans to ensure community care is not abandoned.

"The abrupt closure of Steward's Massachusetts hospitals would significantly limit access to inpatient critical care and inpatient behavioral health care, as well as maternal and newborn health services in eastern Massachusetts," state lawmakers said in a Jan. 23 news release.

A spokesperson for Steward told Becker's in a statement that given 70% of its patients are covered by state and federally funded programs, they look forward to briefing the delegation to look for potential solutions.

"This is an indication of how important our community hospitals are to the state," the spokesperson said.

Becker's has reached out to Steward Health Care regarding the exit of its president and will update this story with more information as able.